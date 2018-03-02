Publicado el 2 de marzo de 2018 | por Television.com.py
Este domingo llegan los Premios Oscar al SNT
La décimo novena entrega de los Premios de la Academia, también conocido como Los Premios Oscar, se celebrará este fin de semana y, como todos los años, se podrá ver en el SNT en vivo y en directo desde el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
Yolanda Park será nuevamente la conductora de la transmisión de la ceremonia más importante en el mundo, y que condecora anualmente a las mejores producciones cinematográficas.
La gran gala se podrá ver el Domingo 4 de marzo, a las 21 hs. en vivo por el SNT.
El hashtag para las redes sociales de la transmisión local será #oscarsporelsnt.
Te dejamos aquí la lista completa de los nominados de este año.
Mejor Película
- Darkest Hour (La hora más oscura)
- Dunkirk (Dunkerque)
- Calle Me by Your Name (Llámame por tu nombre)
- Get Out (¡Huye!)
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread (El hilo fantasma)
- The Post (The Post: Los oscuros secretos del Pentágono)
- The Shape of Water (La forma del agua)
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri (Tres anuncios por un crimen)
Mejor Director
- Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
- Jordan Peele (Get Out)
- Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
- Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
- Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
- Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
- Denzel Washington (Roman H. Israel Esq.)
Mejor Actriz
- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri)
- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
- Meryl Streep (The Post)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Mejor Guión Original
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboard outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
Mejor Película Animada
- Coco
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Mejor Corto Animado
- Deark Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Una Mujer Fantástica (Chile)
- The Insult (Libano)
- Loveless (Rusia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungria)
- The Square (Suecia)
Mejor Película Documental
- Abacus: Small enough to jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Mejor Corto Documental
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jamo n the 405
- Heorin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Mejor Fotografía
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Mejor Edición
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboard outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- King: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War of the Planets of the Apes
Mejor Cortometraje
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmet
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/ All of Us
Mejor Canción Original
- Mighty River (Mudbound)
- Mystery of Love (Call Me by Your Name)
- Remeber Me (Coco)
- Stand up for Something (Marshall)
- This is Me (The Greatest Showman)
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejor Edición de Sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Mejor Maquillaje y PeinadoDarkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder